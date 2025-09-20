Can you name every player nominated for the 2005 Ballon d’Or award?

Twenty-four players received at least a single vote in the running for the 2005 Ballon d’Or award – and we’re here to test how many you can name.

We’ve been kind and excluded any nominated players that didn’t earn a vote, although if you were going to guess Lyon defender Cris then fair f*cking play.

Anyway, you’ve got 15 minutes to name all 24, with the club each player appeared for that season given as a clue. We reckon 100% is doable, but there are a couple that might catch you out.

