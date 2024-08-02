Can you name every player nominated for the 2008 Ballon d’Or award?

There are no prizes for guessing who finished first and second in the 2008 Ballon d’Or vote – but can you remember the rest of the 30 nominees?

Looking back, there are one or two surprising names on the list. To help you out, we’ve listed the club each nominee was playing for, while they are ordered by the number of votes they received.

If this gives you the taste for another football quiz, try naming every player to win the Golden Boy award since 2003.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name everyone who’s won Champions League & World Cup?