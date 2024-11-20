Can you name every player to make one Premier League appearance for Man City?

Making a grand total of one Premier League appearance for Manchester City is a rare feat shared by just 27 different players. How many of them can you name?

It’s easy to know about the legendary City players who racked up hundreds of appearances for the club, from Shaun Goater to Rodri. But only City diehards will remember all the players who made just one league appearance.

To help you out, we’ve listed their position and the year in which they made their one and only league appearance for the club.

