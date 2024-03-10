Can you name every player Pep Guardiola has used at Man City?

Pep Guardiola has taken charge of more games at Manchester City than any other club, and in that time he’s called upon 87 different players – but can you name them all?

Guardiola became City manager in the summer of 2016, with the club scraping fourth place the previous May and in desperate need of a rebuild.

And, after a trophyless first season at the Etihad, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has since established them as arguably the best sides in world football.

The Spaniard has won six Premier League titles, the Champions League, four EFL Cups and two FA Cups as City have generally swept all before them in English football.

But can you name the 87 players that he’s used in all competitions? The list of every player Guardiola has picked for City is a mix of household names, flop signings and promising youngsters, meaning it’ll be tricky to name them all.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try to get them all anyway, with your only clue being the total number of appearances each player has made during Guardiola’s time in charge.

Our score to beat from this one is a very beatable 68/87. If this gives you the taste for another challenge, why not try naming Manchester City’s top 30 goalscorers in Premier League history?

