Can you name every player to play for Chelsea and Man City in the PL?

Chelsea and Manchester City are two of the most successful sides in Premier League history – and plenty of players have played for both clubs in the competition.

Despite the status of both clubs and their willingness to splash the cash in the transfer market, crossover between the pair is more common than you might expect and some have thrived at both clubs.

Can you name them all? There are 19 to get and you’ve got 15 minutes to get them. Your clue is the years in which they represented each club.

If this quiz gets you in the mood for another, then why not have a go at naming every club to win the English league title?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to have scored 50+ Premier League goals?