Can you name every player to play for Arsenal and West Ham in the PL?

Arsenal and West Ham are just two of London’s many Premier League clubs and plenty of players have turned out for both in the competition’s history – but how many of them can you name?

Despite their differing status and ambitions, crossover between the pair is more common than you might expect and some have thrived at both London sides.

Can you name them all? There are 19 to get and you’ve got 10 minutes to get them. Your clue is the years in which they represented each club.

We have not included former Arsenal players who played for West Ham in the Championship, meaning the likes of David Bentley and Manuel Almunia are not answers here.

If this gets you in the mood for another quiz, have a go at naming every current Premier League club’s top scorer in the competition.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 25 PL managers with the best points-per-game record?