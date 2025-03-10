Can you name every player to play for Newcastle and West Ham in the PL?

There is a surprising amount of crossover between Newcastle United and West Ham United – but how many players have represented both clubs in the Premier League era?

Both with huge fanbases and little success, Newcastle and West Ham have often shopped in the same market.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the years each player played for each club. You have 13 of them to name.

If this gets you in the mood for another quiz, have a go at naming every current Premier League club’s top scorer in the competition.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League club’s record signing?