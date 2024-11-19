Can you name every player to get 20+ Premier League assists for Everton?

Just nine different players have notched 20 or more assists for Everton in the Premier League – how many of them can you name?

You’ll no doubt be able to think of the Toffees’ most legendary goalscorers of the Premier League era, but what about the players setting up those chances? There’s some considerable overlap between the two categories, granted.

We’ve organised them from most assists to least and listed the number of times they set their team-mates up. But that’s all the help you’ll get.

And if this gives you a taste for another quiz, have a go at naming every player Everton have signed for £20m or more?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Everton player to score 15+ Premier League goals?