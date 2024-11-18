Can you name every player to get 20+ Premier League assists for West Ham?

Just seven different players have notched 20 or more assists for West Ham United in the Premier League – how many of them can you name?

You’ll no doubt be able to think of the Hammers’ most legendary goalscorers of the Premier League era, but what about the players setting up those chances? There’s some considerable overlap between the two categories, granted.

We’ve organised them from most assists to least and listed the number of times they set their team-mates up. But that’s all the help you’ll get.

