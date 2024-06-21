Can you name every player Ralf Rangnick used as Man Utd manager?

Ralf Rangnick’s short reign as Manchester United interim manager isn’t remembered with much fondness by United fans – but there should be no excuses for not naming each player Rangnick used during his time at Old Trafford.

Replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December 2021, Rangnick was supposed to provide stability but was unable to prevent United from finishing a distant sixth in the Premier League.

It was so inauspicious that Rangnick’s planned consultancy role at the club afterwards was cancelled.

We’d like you to name the 34 players the German coach picked as United interim boss, listed by number of appearances, and you have 15 minutes to do so.

