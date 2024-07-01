Can you name every player Roy Hodgson used as Liverpool manager?

Roy Hodgson endured an ill-fated spell at Liverpool between July 2010 and January 2011 – but can you name every player he picked during his time at Anfield?

Taking over from Rafa Benitez, Hodgson had just guided Fulham to the Europa League final but his time at Liverpool was marked by embarrassing results and baffling team selections.

With the side hovering above the relegation zone, the future England manager was sacked after just six months in the role.

We’d like you to name all 33 players Hodgson used at Anfield and we reckon even the most hardened Kopite will struggle to get full marks here.

