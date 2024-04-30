Can you name every player to score 10+ Champions League goals for Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich are Champions League heavyweights by anybody’s description, but can you name every player to score 10 or more goals for the European giants in the competition?

Bayern have won the competition on three occasions since it was rebranded in 1992, making them by far the most successful German club in the tournament’s history.

And we’re asking you to name all 16 men to have scored 10 or more times for Bayern in Europe’s elite competition. You’ve got 15 minutes to get them all and an asterisk denotes a player that’s still at the club.

If you fancy another challenge once you’ve done this one, why not try naming the 25 most expensive transfers of all time?

If you’ve not already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you’ve missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player Bayern Munich have signed from the Premier League?