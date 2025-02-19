Can you name every player to score 5+ Champions League goals for Juventus?

Juventus have a love-hate relationship with the European Cup. The Italian giants won it in 1985 and 1996, but no club has lost more finals – seven, five of which have been in the modern Champions League era.

Amid those runs to finals and agonising near-misses, Juve have boasted some truly iconic goalscorers. How many that have scored five or more goals in the competition (Champions League era only – ’92 onwards) can you name?

Here, we’re asking you to name all 21 men to have scored five or more times for the Old Lady in Europe’s elite competition.

You’ve got 15 minutes to get them all and an asterisk denotes a player who is currently in Thiago Motta’s 2024-25 squad.

