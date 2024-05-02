Can you name every player to score for England under Sven-Goran Eriksson?

Twenty-five players scored for England during Sven-Goran Eriksson’s reign between 2001 and 2006 – but how many of them can you name?

Eriksson guided England to three quarter-finals and had numerous talented players at his disposal. Many of them appear in this quiz.

But the Swede was also notorious for handing out caps like confetti during international friendlies, meaning there are one or two rogue names to get too.

We’ve given you the number of goals each player scored and 15 minutes to complete your task. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 21/25.

