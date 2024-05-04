Can you name every player to score four or more goals in a single PL match?

Thirty-two different players have scored four or more goals in a Premier League match – but can you name them all?

Four goal hauls have been registered on 39 different occasions, meaning some goalscorers have managed it more than once.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to find out, alongside the club each player was representing and the year they achieved their goalscoring feat.

Featuring mainly household names but two or three you might need to think a bit harder about, the score to beat from the Planet Football office is an impressive 33/39.

But, if this one is just too straightforward, why not try to name the Premier League-winning captain for every season?

