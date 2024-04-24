Can you name every player to score in the Merseyside derby since 2010?

Thirty-eight players have scored in the Merseyside derby since 2010 and we’d like you to name as many of them as possible.

The last 14 years have seen Liverpool enjoy a glorious, trophy-laden era under Jurgen Klopp while Everton have transitioned from upper mid-table stalwarts to relegation battlers under a succession of managers.

Accordingly, this list of goalscorers reflects Liverpool’s dominance over their city rivals – only four Everton players have scored more than once against the Reds over this period.

We’ve given you 15 minutes, the club each player represented and the number of goals they scored in the fixture. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 32/38.

If this quiz gets you in the mood for another, then why not have a go at naming every club to win the English league title?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 20 players with the most red cards in Premier League history?