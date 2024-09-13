Can you name every player to score just one Premier League goal for Tottenham?

Forty players have scored exactly one Premier League goal for Tottenham – but how many of them can you name?

It’s easy to poke fun, especially at those who racked up hundreds of appearances, but to be fair to them they’ve managed one more Premier League goal than we’ll ever manage, and for that we’re eternally jealous.

You’ve got 15 minutes, and to make it a bit easier we’ve included each player’s nationality and the number of Premier League appearances they made for Spurs.

An asterisk denotes the player is still on the books at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 25/40.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

