Can you name every player to score a Premier League penalty for Liverpool?

Twenty-six different players have scored a penalty in the Premier League for Liverpool – but how many of them can you name?

We’re giving you 15 minutes, and the only clue you’re getting is how many penalties each player has scored for Liverpool. An asterisk denotes that the player still plays for the club.

If that puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try naming every Liverpool player sold for a fee by Jurgen Klopp?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Liverpool player to be sent off in the Premier League?