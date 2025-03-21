Can you name every player to have scored 20+ goals under Thomas Tuchel?

Thomas Tuchel has worked with some of the best footballers of their generation – but can you name everybody who has scored 20 or more goals under his management?

We’re asking you to name 14 players that encompass Mourinho’s spells in charge of Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and England.

An asterisk denotes the player in question currently works under Tuchel.

It’s not as easy a task as you might imagine, but you’ve got 15 minutes to do so. We’ve given you the number of goals each player has scored as your only clue.

If this tickles your fancy, why not try and name Tuchel’s 25 most-used players in his career?

