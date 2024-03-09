Can you name every player to have scored 20+ goals under Jose Mourinho?

Jose Mourinho has worked with some of the best footballers that have ever played the game – but can you name everybody who has scored 20 or more goals under his management?

We’re asking you to name 32 players that encompass Mourinho’s spells in charge of Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham and Roma.

It’s not as easy a task as you might imagine, but you’ve got 15 minutes to do so. We’ve given you the number of goals each player has scored as your only clue.

