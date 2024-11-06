Can you name every player that’s scored a Champions League hat-trick for Liverpool?

Can you tell us every Liverpool player to have scored a hat-trick for the Reds in the Champions League?

We’re talking Champions League era only here, so ignoring your famous European Cup history – no Kenny Dalglish or Ian Rush here.

You’ve got 10 minutes to try and name all seven players, and we’ve listed the opponent(s) they scored a hat-trick against as your clue.

The players are listed in chronological order of when they scored their first Champions League hat-trick, if that helps, but we’ve left off the dates.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to score for Liverpool in the Champions League?

