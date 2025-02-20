Can you name every player to have scored multiple Champions League hat-tricks?

The Champions League has been graced with some fantastic goalscorers over the last three decades, but can you name the 24 players to have scored multiple hat-tricks in the competition?

The list contains plenty of household names that’d make you question your football credentials if you’d forgotten them but there are also some surprises scattered about in there.

We’re giving you 15 minutes to type out all the names you can remember, and all we have given you as a clue is the number of hat-tricks they have scored in the Champions League and their nationality.

An asterisk indicates a player has played in the 2024-25 edition of the competition.

