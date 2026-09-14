Can you name every player to be sent off in a Premier League Manchester derby?

A red card was one of two big talking points in the most recent derby

The Manchester derby saw its first red card in almost 10 years for a Premier League fixture on Sunday, but can you name every player to be sent off in it over the years?

Manchester City’s 1-0 win over their rivals Manchester United was sealed despite them playing for more than half of the game with 10 men. The red card brandished in the first half was one of two major talking points from the game, the other being the winning goal by Erling Haaland being allowed to stand.

There haven’t been as many red cards in the Manchester derby as some other big Premier League rivalries. But can you remember them all?

You’ve got 10 minutes to try, and we’ve given you the season of each red card and the club of the player involved as a clue.

Just to clarify, this is only for derbies in the Premier League and not cup competitions.

If you fancy another challenge, why not try naming every team Manchester United have played in Europe since 2000?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Man City’s top Premier League appearance maker for every initial?