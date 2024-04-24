Can you name every player to be sent off in a PL Merseyside derby?

The Merseyside derby has seen more red cards than any other fixture during the Premier League era – but can you name every player to be sent off in matches between Liverpool and Everton?

There have been 22 sending-offs in total as tempers have often boiled over at both Anfield and Goodison Park.

But can you name all those to see red on Merseyside’s big day? We’ve given you 10 minutes, the season in which each player was dismissed and the club they were playing for at the time.

If you fancy another challenge, try and name the 20 most expensive strikers in Premier League history.

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s 25 oldest PL appearance makers since 2000?