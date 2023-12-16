Can you name every player that broke the Premier League transfer record?

Premier League clubs seem to break their transfer record more or less every summer these days – but can you name the players that broke the transfer record for the entire division?

The Premier League transfer record has been broken on 18 separate occasions since 1992, with Chelsea smashing the pre-existing record on two players in 2023 alone.

And this quiz might prove harder than you might expect – there’s a sprinkling of duds alongside some bonafide legends. You have 10 minutes to complete this challenge.

Even so, if this one is just too straightforward, why not try to name the Premier League-winning captain for every season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League club’s record departure?