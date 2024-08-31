Can you name every player to appear for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta?

Mikel Arteta has taken Arsenal from the depths of mid-table to the Premier League summit – but how many of the players he’s used over that time can you name?

There have been plenty of ups and downs during the coach’s time in the job, with some difficult moments after he delivered the FA Cup, having succeeded Unai Emery midway through the 2019-20 season.

But, having overcome such difficulties, Arsenal have truly blossomed this year and went into 2023 as Premier League leaders.

They couldn’t get over the line, but they went all the way with Manchester City in 2022-23 and came even closer to the title in 2023-24.

During that time, he’s used 60 different players, and we’ve given you 15 minutes to name them all, with your only clue the total number of appearances they made under Arteta.

