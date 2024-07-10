Can you name every player to appear for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa?

Marcelo Bielsa took charge of more Leeds United matches than any other club he has previously managed. Sixty different players made at least one appearance under him at Elland Road – but how many can you name?

After years away from the limelight, the Argentinian coach worked wonders to get Leeds out of the second tier and enjoy an excellent first Premier League season since 2003-04.

His second season in the English top flight was more difficult. Leeds were decimated by injuries and found themselves on the end of thrashings on a regular basis.

Following a heavy 4-0 defeat by Tottenham, which came after a six-goal hammering at Liverpool, Bielsa was sacked by Leeds in February 2022. His departure was mourned by supporters who fully bought into his methods and his popularity in the city of Leeds remains enduring.

But it’s harder than you might think to name all of the players he’s used.

We’re giving you 20 minutes to name all 60, and have listed them in order of their total appearances made under Bielsa in all competitions. The average score to beat at the time of writing is just 42%.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, try naming every Leeds manager since relegation from the Premier League in 2004.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Leeds United’s top 35 Premier League goalscorers?