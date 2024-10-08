Can you name every player to appear for Man Utd under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, no manager has taken charge of more Manchester United matches than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – but how well do you know his time in charge?

The Norwegian, who originally succeeded Mourinho on an interim basis back in December 2018, had just under three years in charge before being sacked in November 2021.

We’re asking you to name all 57 players to have made an appearance for United during Solskjaer’s time in charge. You’ve got 15 minutes to get them all, and we’ve listed them in order of appearances they’ve made under the coach.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, why not try naming Manchester United’s top scorer from every Premier League season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Alex Ferguson’s 30 most-used players at Manchester United?