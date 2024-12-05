Can you name every player to feature in Leeds United’s 2000-01 CL semis run?

Leeds United’s run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2000-01 is the stuff of legend – but how well do you remember it?

Twenty-seven different players featured for David O’Leary’s ambitious young side in Europe that season, and we’re asking you to name them all.

We’ve made it extra difficult by including the players who featured in the early August qualifying round against 1860 Munich. They’ve been arranged in order of the number of Champions League appearances that season, and we’ve given you each player’s position too.

