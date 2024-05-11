Can you name every player to feature for Man City in 2011-12 title season?

Manchester City’s first Premier League title in 2012 was sealed in iconic fashion – but can you remember the players who helped them do it?

After their 2008 takeover, City had established themselves as one of England’s leading sides before the 2011-12 season kicked off.

And they raced out of the blocks, alongside Manchester United, to start one of the most thrilling title races in Premier League history.

City found themselves eight points behind United in mid-April but, after some slip-ups from Sir Alex Ferguson’s side, Roberto Mancini’s men clawed their way back into contention and only needed to beat struggling QPR on the final day to win the league.

We’d wager you remember who scored the goal that clinched it, and several of the other major players, but how many others can you name that appeared for Mancini’s City in the Premier League that campaign?

The Italian called upon 24 different players during that season and we’re giving you 15 minutes to name each and every one of them. We’ve ordered them by the many Premier League appearances they made that year to guide you.

