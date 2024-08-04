Barcelona dominated the 2009 Ballon d’Or nominations after Pep Guardiola’s side won the treble – but can you name all 30 players up for the award that year?

Elsewhere, Manchester United won the Premier League for the third season in a row – and reached the Champions League final for good measure – while Chelsea scooped the FA Cup after beating Everton in the final.

This was also the year Wolfsburg shocked Germany by winning the Bundesliga and Jose Mourinho’s Internazionale were gearing up to win a clean sweep of trophies the following year.

Plenty going on then, and the majority of these players helped their countries qualify for the 2010 World Cup too, meaning that lots of star names added to their reputation during 2009.

The list of Ballon d’Or nominees were a mix of legendary figures and players who enjoyed the best year of their careers in 2009, making for a delightfully eclectic quiz.

But can you name every player who got at least one vote that year? We’ve given you 15 minutes to try and have listed the club(s) each player represented in 2009 to help you out.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 26/30 and, we’ll admit, some of the names left us scratching our heads.

