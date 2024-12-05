Can you name every player to have won 5+ Premier League titles?

Thirty players have won the Premier League on five or more occasions – but how many of them can you name?

Steven Gerrard, Gareth Bale, Gianfranco Zola, Luis Suarez and Matt Le Tissier are among the Premier League legends who never got their hands on the trophy – but this lot have won the competition multiple times.

We’ve given you the usual 15 minutes to complete the quiz and only the number of titles each player won as a clue.

try to name the Premier League-winning captain for every season.

