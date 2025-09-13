Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are two of English football’s great, historic clubs.

The Gunners have enjoyed considerably more success in the modern Premier League era, but Forest still have the bragging rights of back-to-back European Cups.

But can you name every player to have represented both clubs since 1990?

A surprising number of players have turned out for both Arsenal and Forest in modern times, despite them being in very different orbits.

You’ve got 10 minutes to get them. Your clue is the years in which they represented each club. If the years overlap, that means it’s a loan – so an extra clue for you there.

We’re only including players that made first-team appearances for both Arsenal and Forest – so not including the likes of Omari Hutchinson, who only played for the Gunners at youth level.

We have, however, included Forest’s latest loan signing from Arsenal – pictured above – as it’s surely only a matter of time before he makes his debut.

