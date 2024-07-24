Can you name every player to play for Real Madrid & Barcelona since 1990?

Thirty-three players have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid in the history of the two great clubs. Luckily for you, we’re only asking you to name the 16 to have crossed the divide since 1990.

It’s among the most controversial moves that can be made in football, and it’s increasingly uncommon these days.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name the 16 players that have represented the historic rivals, either with a contentious direct transfer from one to the other or a stint elsewhere in between.

There are some iconic names here, among some less famous ones, and we’ll be impressed if you can hit double figures.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, why not try and name every player to score in El Clasico in the 2010s?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us what you got @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Champions League final goalscorer since 2000?