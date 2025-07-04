Can you name every player to score 10+ goals for the USMNT?

The USA national team has been graced with some fabulous footballers over the years – but can you name every male player to score 10 or more for the Stars & Stripes?

Twenty-nine players have scored 10 or more times during their international careers for the States and we’ve given you 15 minutes to name them all.

To help you, we’ve given you the number of goals that each individual player scored for his country. An asterisk denotes that the player in question is still active for the USMNT.

