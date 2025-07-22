The Premier League was awash with brilliant goalscorers during the 2000s, but how well do you know the top scorers from 2000-01?

In total, 17 players scored 10+ goals in the Premier League that season, including some names you perhaps wouldn’t expect.

You’ve got 15 minutes to name them all, with just the number of goals each player scored and the club they played for given as a clue.

If this one is just too easy, why not try to name every player to score 20+ goals in a single Premier League season?

