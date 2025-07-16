There were some iconic goalscorers in the Premier League during the mid-90s, but how many of the players to score 10+ goals in the 1994-95 season can you name?

There are 29 different players to name, with the club they appeared for and the number of goals they scored given as a clue.

You’ve got 10 minutes to do so, and we’ll be impressed if you get all of them.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try name every club that competed in the Premier League during the ‘Barclays era’?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals in 2005-06?