Can you name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals in 2007-08?

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal players were among the Premier League top scorers in 2007-08 – but can you name every player to hit double figures that season?

It was a season rich with plotlines and narrative. At the top, Manchester United and Chelsea slugged it out for the title with the former retaining their crown on the final day of the campaign.

Arsenal were also in the race for much of the winter, before falling away alarmingly in the final months. Liverpool held off both Everton and Aston Villa for the final Champions League spot.

There was also plenty of drama in the league’s nether regions. We’re sure you all remember Derby County’s infamous 11-point season, and it looked like Bolton and Fulham would join them in the Championship.

But both staged miraculous recoveries; Bolton clawed their way to safety with trademark grit, while Fulham appointed Roy Hodgson and dramatically won their final three matches to stay up. Reading and Birmingham City dropped instead.

2007-08 was also the last time Tottenham finished in the bottom half (to date), while Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth had excellent teams capable of beating anybody.

So, can you name all 19 players that scored 10 or more goals in that historic season? Some are obvious, but others might have you scratching your head. We’ve given you 15 minutes and have listed the club(s) each player featured for along with the number of goals they scored as clues.

