Can you name every player to score 20 goals or more for England?

The England national team has had some great goalscorers over the years – but can you name every male player to score 20 or more for the Three Lions?

Though the nation has only ever won one major trophy, England have boasted some talismanic centre-forwards, as well as a few box-to-box midfielders who have contributed more than their fair share.

What we want you to do here is name all 24 players who have scored 20 or more times during their England careers. The only two players on the list who are still playing are marked with an asterisk.

Some of them will be obvious, but a few of the goal-getters from the early years of the national team might be harder to remember. You’ve got five minutes to remember get them all. The score to beat from the office is 17/24.

