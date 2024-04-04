Can you name every player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Man City?

Sixteen different players have scored Premier League hat-tricks for Manchester City – but can you name them all?

As you’d expect for a club that has dominated English football for the past decade, City have been graced by some of the Premier League’s finest goalscorers.

Your job is to name those who’ve scored a treble during a league match and the only clue we’re giving you is the year of their first hat-trick in the competition for City.

“The numbers are incredible,” said Pep Guardiola of a certain Norwegian, who scored no fewer than four hat-tricks in his debut Premier League campaign.

“He lives 24 hours for his profession, job, passion, love. He’s not stressed much when it’s going well or going bad. He is stable. He feels the defeats. It’s really good.

“He is not a player who will take the ball 10 metres behind the box. It is not his ability. He has to get the balls being delivered as much as possible from the fantastic players around him.”

Once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name Manchester City’s XI from their 3-2 win over QPR in 2012?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Man City’s top 30 goalscorers in Premier League history?