Can you name every player to score a Premier League penalty for Man Utd?

Twenty-two different players have scored penalties in the Premier League for Manchester United – but how many of them can you name?

We’re giving you 15 minutes, and the only clue you’re getting is how many penalties each player has scored for United. An asterisk denotes that the player still plays for the club.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, who not try name Ferguson’s 30 most-used players at Manchester United? If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard. Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every £10m+ player Sir Alex Ferguson signed for Man Utd?