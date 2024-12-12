Can you name every player to score for Tottenham in the Europa League?

Tottenham Hotspur have played in the Europa League more often than the club’s supporters would like – but can you name every United player to score in the competition?

Your only clue is the number of goals each player has scored and you have 15 minutes to recall all 34 names.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, have a go at naming Tottenham’s 25 most expensive sales in history.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every manager to take charge of Tottenham in the Premier League?