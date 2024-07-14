Can you name every player to score in a European Championship final since 1988?

Some incredible European players have turned up in European Championship finals, while some less famous names have also shone on the big stage – but can you remember every player to score in one since 1988?

The last 10 finals have featured 21 goals in total, while some players have scored more than once. We’ve given you the year and the national team they scored for as your clues with 15 minutes to try to name them all.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not have a go at naming every winner of the European Golden Shoe since 1990?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every England player to score at the European Championship?