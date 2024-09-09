Can you name every player to score just one Premier League goal for Liverpool?

Thirty-one different players have scored just one Premier League goal for Liverpool, and we’re here to see how many of those you can name.

We’re not knocking them, we could only dream – and regularly do – of scoring in the Premier League. Plus, a few of these players will have plenty of chances to add to their tallies.

“My part of the goal is that I didn’t shout, ‘Stay back!’ I just let him run,” Jurgen Klopp recalled of the one-time goalscorer, pictured above, that scored an unforgettable header against West Brom back in 2021.

“The last minute of the game, nobody has to ask usually a ‘keeper for going in the opposite box when you have to win, which we obviously had to.

“He went there and what a goal! It was incredible. Wow. We saw it now already 10 times back in the dressing room. It’s absolutely incredible. If Olivier Giroud scores a goal like this everybody says it’s a world-class goal.”

You’ve got 15 minutes, and we’ve given you each player’s nationality and the number of Premier League appearances they made for the Reds as a clue.

An asterisk denotes the player is still at Liverpool. In the case of a player holding dual nationality, we’ve opted for the international outfit they represented.

