Twenty-one different players have scored for Newcastle United in the Champions League – but how many of them can you name?

Newcastle are back in European football’s most prestigious cup competition for the second time in three years, having been a reawakened beast under Eddie Howe.

Before this recent era, the Magpies played in the competition on two previous occasions, falling at the group stage in 1997-98 and reaching the second round five years later.

There are no prizes for guessing Newcastle’s top scorer in the competition but a few more obscure names have also scored for them in the Champions League.

You’ve got 10 minutes to name all 21, but all you’ve got as a clue is the number of goals each player has scored for Newcastle in the competition. An asterisk denotes they’re part of Howe’s 2025-26 squad.

Even for Newcastle fans, this quiz isn’t as easy as it sounds. So if you can do this, you can definitely name everyone who’s managed the Magpies since 1992.

