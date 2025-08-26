Only 16 players have scored on their Premier League debut for Liverpool since the top division was rebranded in 1992 – but how many of them can you name?

We’ve given the year of each debut goal to help you out, but that’s all we’re giving you, so you’re definitely going to need to get your thinking caps on.

If this gives you a taste for another Liverpool-related challenge, try and name every player to score one Premier League goal for the Reds.

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

In the meantime, good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s top 30 goalscorers in the Premier League?