Can you name every player to wear No.7 for Chelsea in the Premier League?

Some great players have worn the No.7 shirt for Chelsea over the years – and some not-so-great players – but can you name all those to have held the number in the Premier League?

We’re giving you 15 minutes to name the 12 players that have worn the number at Stamford Bridge since squad numbers were introduced for the 1992-93 top-flight season.

If this makes you want to try another quiz, have a go at naming Chelsea’s top Premier League goalscorer for every initial of the alphabet.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Chelsea’s top 35 Premier League appearance makers?