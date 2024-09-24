Can you name every player to wear the No.6 shirt for Liverpool in the PL?

Nine players have worn the No.6 shirt for Liverpool in the Premier League era – can you name them all?

Liverpool have had quite the ride in the Premier League era, to say the least. Players who have worn the number six shirt at Anfield have had varying degrees of success.

The player who currently holds the number has been at Liverpool since the summer of 2020.

We’ve given you 10 minutes to get recall all the incumbents, illustrious or otherwise, and have listed the year(s) they wore the shirt as a clue to help you out, because we’re nice like that.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 6/9 but we reckon any die-hard Liverpool fan will able to beat our score easily.

