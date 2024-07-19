Can you name every player to win the Golden Boy award since 2003?

The prestigious Golden Boy award is given to the best under-21 player in Europe every year – but can you name player who’s ever won it?

Voted for by newspapers around Europe, the first award was given out in 2003, and we’re giving you 15 minutes to name every player to have won the award in the years that have followed.

If this gives you the taste for another football quiz, try naming every player nominated for the 2007 Ballon d’Or award?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top Premier League goalscorer for every nationality?