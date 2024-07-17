Can you name every player to wear the No. 9 shirt for Real Madrid since 1992?

A lot of Real Madrid legends have won the No. 9 shirt over the years – but can you name every incumbent of the famous jersey since 1992?

Some of them have been great, there’s no doubt about that. Others have performed less well, to put it mildly. The question is, how many of them can you name?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name all nine and given you the years they had the No.9 on their back as a clue.

If this puts you in the mood for another tricky test, why not have a go at naming every player Real Madrid have signed from the Premier League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us what you got @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 15 French players to represent Real Madrid since 1990?